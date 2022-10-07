Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells 40,293 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.4 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

