Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 6,975 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

