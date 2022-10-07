Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells 12,173 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $48.12 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

