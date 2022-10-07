Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.52 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

