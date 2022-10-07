Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, September 8th, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

