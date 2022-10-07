Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $57,265.92 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.