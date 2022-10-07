Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 909 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

