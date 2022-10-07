Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 909 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

