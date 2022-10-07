Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 2,940 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Morningstar Price Performance
MORN stock opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.05.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.