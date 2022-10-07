Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 2,940 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MORN stock opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

