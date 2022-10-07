Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 3,679 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $89,767.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 360,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $24,903.45.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 314.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 576.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

