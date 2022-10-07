Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 2,738 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $66,807.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

MYOV opened at $25.08 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

