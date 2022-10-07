Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $23,708.80 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $23,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $194.66 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

