Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PGTI opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

