Insider Selling: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sells 2,901 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).
The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,390 ($40.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 799.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,717.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,895.01.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 495.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
See Also
