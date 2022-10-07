Insider Selling: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sells 2,901 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,390 ($40.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 799.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,717.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,895.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 495.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

