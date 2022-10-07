Insider Selling: Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $216,800.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $152,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $34,576,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.