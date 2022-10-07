Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.41.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.