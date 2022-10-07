Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

