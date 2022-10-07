Instadapp Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,128.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Instadapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 tokens. The official message board for Instadapp is blog.instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Instadapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Instadapp (INST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Instadapp has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Instadapp is 0.74230064 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $59,705.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://instadapp.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.