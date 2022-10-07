Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 9,711 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 48,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $575.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,239 shares of company stock valued at $778,779 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

