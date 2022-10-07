Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 9,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

