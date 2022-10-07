Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 33,609 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

ONL opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.