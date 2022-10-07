Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

BHC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

