Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vontier by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Vontier by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vontier by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,613,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after purchasing an additional 406,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

