Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,075 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,441,112. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

