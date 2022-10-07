Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 11,885 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 373,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 196,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.