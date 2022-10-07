Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

MGK stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.13 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.