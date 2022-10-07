Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.