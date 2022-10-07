Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,325.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 876.9% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 43.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.