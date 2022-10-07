Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE BRSP opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $844.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

