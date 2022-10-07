Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $261,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SEA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Up 2.3 %

SE stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

