Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $297,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,325.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 759.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 240,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after acquiring an additional 212,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

