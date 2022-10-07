Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $312,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

