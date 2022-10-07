Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $380,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

