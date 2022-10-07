Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $402,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

