Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.