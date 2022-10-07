Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $107,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BCX opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
