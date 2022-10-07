Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $346,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.58 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

