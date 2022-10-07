Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

