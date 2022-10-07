Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 228 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.