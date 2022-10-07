Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $41.03 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -63.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.