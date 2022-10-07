Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 190 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after buying an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,990,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.