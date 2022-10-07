Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 190 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

