Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 467 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.



