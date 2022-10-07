Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 542 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

