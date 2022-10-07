Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $104,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 946.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 356,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 322,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,637,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 254,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 838.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 224,591 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 700,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

Shares of FSP opened at $2.48 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.