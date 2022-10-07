Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $228,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.81 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.