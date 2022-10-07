Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $228,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

