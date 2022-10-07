Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 3,362.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD opened at $245.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

