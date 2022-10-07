Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $213.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Insured Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $108,770.63 and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 tokens. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @insuredfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insured Finance is insuredfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance (INFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Insured Finance has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 31,864,271.82933265 in circulation. The last known price of Insured Finance is 0.00355178 USD and is down -28.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $978.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insured.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.