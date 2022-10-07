Insureum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.43 Million (ISR)

Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Insureum has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 297,000,000 tokens. Insureum’s official message board is xangle.io/project/isr/profile. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insureum’s official website is www.insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insureum (ISR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. Insureum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Insureum is 0.00480172 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $407.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.insureum.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

