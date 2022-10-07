Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.59

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$206.59 and last traded at C$206.49, with a volume of 60483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$205.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.69.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$34.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$195.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$186.46.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.1099991 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.