Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.32.

Intel stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

